Authorities are investigating a reported bar fight that preceded a hit-and-run traffic accident before one person was ultimately arrested.

The incident near 52nd and L was reported early Saturday morning.

We're told a fight broke out at a nearby bar and the caller said shots had been fired.

A man then left the bar in a pickup truck and collided with a sedan.

Police said no one was injured but the driver of the truck tried to run away before eventually being taken into custody.