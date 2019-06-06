Suspect allegedly used a drone to deliver weed to an inmate

Authorities say Robert Kinser, 37, is accused of trying to use a drone to deliver marijuana and tobacco to someone in the Lincoln Correctional Center.

Lancaster County Court records indicate that Kinser is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Authorities say a prison inmate found the drone and bags containing marijuana, tobacco and rolling papers on the prison grounds on Feb. 16 last year. Photos and video clips found in the drone led investigators to a demolition site in Beatrice where Kinser works.

A court document says Kinser, a former prison inmate, acknowledged operating the drone but denied trying to use it to deliver anything to someone at the prison.

The document says Kinser has served prison time on assault, weapons and drug charges.