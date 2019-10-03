Suspect accused of animal cruelty as cat is treated for burns

The Nebraska Humane Society says a cat is on a long road to recovery and Calvin Kyles, 35, has been arrested for felony animal cruelty.

NHS says the arrest resulted from its investigation of a September 11th incident in which a cat was held under scalding water that caused severe burns.

The cat, named BJ, has been receiving regular treatment for the burns since that incident but Humane Society officials say he is expected to survive.

BJ is currently at a private veterinary clinic.