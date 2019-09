Six News is On Your Side supporting the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk.

Join us Sunday, October 6 for the premiere of the Komen Nebraska More Than Pink Walk at Baxter Arena.

The inspiring, family-friendly event welcomes participants of all ages and abilities for a community walk and activities that highlight how funds raised support those affected by breast cancer today while helping to search for tomorrow's cures.

Register today at komengreatplains.org/walk.