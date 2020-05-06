Survivors remember devastating tornado 45 years later

45 years ago, an F-4 tornado ripped through a portion of the Metro. While it's been nearly a half a century, those who experienced it haven't forgotten a single detail.

"When I moved out west I just haven't really been back here," said David Dudley.

Dudley is driving the same stretch of Maple Street he was on May 6th, 1975.

"Maple Street was still two lanes then," he remembers.

A senior in high school at the time, Dudley says he was on his way to work and he noticed the weather just felt different.

"It was muggy, muggier than normal. There was this sense of heaviness in the air," he said.

He says around 4 o'clock the skies turned green.

"You just had this feeling of dread like something was coming," he said.

Not long after, the sirens went off, and he jumped in his car to head home. He stopped at 72nd St.

"Everything up to this point was normal," he said.

He didn't know then, but just a few blocks away, thousands of people at the Aksarben Race Track were about to take cover.

"And the tornado sirens went off at that time," said Kathy Egr.

Egr was working at the race track that day. She was one of those people taking shelter as the tornado hit.

"It just felt like a lot of pressure all of a sudden," she explained.

They waited until they couldn't hear the train-like sound of the tornado anymore, and then came out.

"There was debris all over the infield," she said.

Back on Maple, Dudley was just coming over the hill on 72nd.

"It was like you had just entered another world," he said.

He came up to a gas station that was completely destroyed on 69th.

"It looked like someone took a chainsaw and buzz all the trees, everything was snapped and thrown around," he said.

It would be hours before both Dudley and Egr would make it home safely. They both say it's an experience they'll never forget.

The tornado lifted around Benson Park but the damage path was approximately 10 miles long and roughly a quarter of a mile wide.