Survivor of Gretna teen car crash released from burn unit

Lone survivor of the Gretna crash that killed four teens, Roan Brandon, has been released from the burn unit at CHI Health. She is no longer a patient, according to a CHI spokesperson.

Five girls from Gretna High School were driving on Platteview Road, when they lost control of their car and hit a guard rail on June 17.

Abigail Barth, 16, Alexandria Minardi, 15, Kloe Odermatt, 16, and Addisyn Pfeifer, 16, died at the scene, Roan Brandon, 15, was transferred to the burn unit at CHI following the accident.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.