Surveillance camera watches hit-and-run crash

Imagine the shock of finding your vehicle smashed so badly it’s probably totaled. That hit-and-run nightmare struck a southwest Omaha family over the weekend but there is a good lead in the case.

Discovering his smashed Colorado got Sunday off to a rocky start for Rich Kottich. “We just actually paid if off here the end of November.”

A neighbor’s Ring camera got the hit and the run recorded just about 3:30 in the morning.

Kottich said, “I’m disappointed they didn’t stop and turn themselves in or come back that day later and say ‘sorry I hit your vehicle.’”

Six on Your Side slowed the video and brightened it in hopes someone might recognize the vehicle that likely has front-end damage.

Here’s a possible clue to the mystery hit-and-run. Another neighbor up the street on their home security camera captured a photo of a car they didn’t recognize. It was there two hours before the hit-and-run and about two hours after this vehicle was gone.

What appears to be an older model Hyundai Tucson looks a lot like the vehicle that hit the pickup and drove off.

The impact pushed the 2006 Chevy Colorado 10 feet and left it with damage that a body shop indicates can’t be repaired so the pickup is likely totaled. Even comprehensive coverage comes with a deductible.

Kottich said, “It’s an unscheduled expense we don’t need right now.”

Though the collision didn’t wake Rich or family he wonders if anyone in the hit and run vehicle got hurt. “It’s so loud and hit so bad to push my truck 10 feet down from where it was parked.”

Not wishing pain on anyone, Rich hopes that only the driver’s conscience is suffering.

The incident happened near 194th and Q Street. If you know anyone who might have been involved in the crash, call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.