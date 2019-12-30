Surveillance camera watches Council Bluffs porch pirate

Do you know a brazen thief with a hoodie, an orange-billed cap and a bunch of Christmas presents that don’t belong to him?

A Ring doorbell camera watches a porch pirate stealing Christmas gifts from a Council Bluffs doorstep.

The police would like to meet him. He has property that belongs to the person who owns the Ring Doorbell that took his picture on the victim’s doorstep in Council Bluffs.

This happened around 2:45 p.m. last Saturday near Roosevelt Avenue and Military Avenue.

We're told the following items were taken were: a Coach purse; a Nintendo DS; and indoor Ring camera; gloves; a belt and a small lock box safe. They were all late-arriving Christmas gifts.

If you know anything about this theft you're asked to call Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at 712 328-STOP.