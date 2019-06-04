Super Regional matchups for 2019 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

With the conclusion of the regional round of the NCAA Division I Baseball tournament complete, the match ups and schedule for the super regional round have been announced.

There are sixteen teams remaining in the tournament and the eight winners of the super regional series will advance to the College World Series. The match ups are a best two out of three.

The national seed is indicated before the team name, while updated records through the regionals are in parenthesis.

Series beginning Friday, June 7th





No. 10 East Carolina (47-16) at No. 7 Louisville (47-16)

Noon (ESPN2), 3 p.m. (ESPNU), *Noon (ESPN2)

No. 9 Oklahoma St. (39-19) at No. 8 Texas Tech (42-17)

3 p.m. (ESPN2), 6 p.m. (ESPNU), *6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Duke (34-25) at No. 2 Vanderbilt (52-10)

6 p.m. (ESPN2), 9 p.m. (ESPNU), *3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Michigan (44-19) at No. 1 UCLA (51-9)

9 p.m. (ESPN2), 9 p.m. (ESPN2), *9 p.m. (ESPN2)



Series beginning Saturday, June 8th





No. 12 Ole Miss (40-25) at No. 5 Arkansas (44-17)

Noon (ESPN), 3 p.m. (ESPNU), *4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Florida St. (39-21) at No. 13 LSU (40-24)

3 p.m. (ESPN), 6 p.m. (ESPN2), *8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Auburn (36-25) at No. 14 North Carolina (45-17)

Noon (ESPN2), TBA, (ESPN), *1 p.m. (ESPN2)

No 11 Stanford (45-12) at No. 6 Mississippi St. (49-13)

3 p.m. (ESPN2), 9 p.m. (ESPNU), *7 p.m. (ESPN2)



The full tournament bracket can be viewed here.