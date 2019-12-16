Sunday's snowy roads trouble residents for future storms

Neighbors frustrated tonight with what they say is the city of Omaha’s late response to yesterday’s snow. Many saying their neighborhoods and city roads were left a mess.

Visibility reduced as snow pushes through Omaha

City workers say they were out early clearing the roads for drivers, but neighbors 6 News spoke to say they didn't see roads plowed until late in the afternoon Sunday.

Dwana Slone lives right of Ida Road and can see cars driving from her window.

City workers say the roads were not pretreated but the plows were ready and moved out as soon as the snowfall started.

Slone says she didn’t see any plows on the road that she watched cars for hours try and make their way up Ida Road and having trouble stopping.

“I watched four cars going this way having a hard time stopping and fishtailing and then I seen several cars going up to this sign right here, they were pumping their breaks and still not stopping,” said Slone.

City workers say they were watching this forecast in advanced and were ready for the snow.

