Sunday morning accidents tie-up westbound 80 near 48th

A pair of traffic accidents brought Interstate 80 to a westbound stop Sunday morning.

The first crash involved a semi, shutting down westbound traffic flow in the right lane near 48th Street around 10 a.m.

Nebraska DOT later reported a secondary accident in the same vicinity that closed down additional lanes.

Joe Frazee and his daughter were among the motorist caught in the snarl. Joe took the photographs.

His daughter told us they were stuck in the standstill for approximately 30 minutes before traffic was routed through on the shoulder.

There was no initial word on the circumstances of the accidents or on any injuries.