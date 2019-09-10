Sun Valley Lanes announces $4 million renovation and expansion

Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln announced a $4 million renovation on Tuesday.

The expansion at Sun Valley Lanes, which opened its doors in 1977, will include an expanded arcade, an expanded kitchen and lounge, an outdoor patio, a new bowling pro shop, a two-level laser tag arena, three sand volleyball courts, and a “new style of mini-golf."

“We have become known as a world-class bowling facility and we wanted to bring that same level of fun to other activities, as well as improve upon our food and beverage options. Besides taking the fun to the next level in multiple activities, we expect to do the same with our food and beverages as well.” Center owner John Losito stated. In order to reflect the operational change of the facility, the new business name will be “Sun Valley Lanes & Games”.

The the new laser tag, arcade, mini-golf and volleyball is expected to open in the spring/summer of 2020.

With this new expansion, approximately 20 new full and part jobs will be created, Sun Valley said in a release.

