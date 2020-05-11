Summer Baseball and Softball Return June 1st

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced on Monday that summer baseball and softball can start practices on June 1st and games on June 18th.

Ricketts said: "One of the questions maybe why are you picking baseball and softball, well those are sports that are more social distancing anyway and we want to take it a step at a time to see how we can roll this out and make it work."

(NEW GUIDELINES)

BEGINNING JUNE 1

Schools are permitted to open weight rooms for use by all student athletes as long as they follow the same guidelines as fitness centers/clubs, gymnasiums, health clubs, and health spas.

Team organized practices for baseball and softball may begin unless circumstances dictate a change in date.

Dugout use will not be allowed.

Players’ items should be lined up against the fence at least six (6) feet apart.

Parents must remain in their cars or drop off and pick up players after practice.

Players should use their own gloves, helmets, and bats as much as possible.

Coaches are responsible for ensuring social distancing is maintained between players as much as possible. This means additional spacing between players while playing catch, changing drills so that players remain spaced out, no congregating of players while waiting to bat.

Players must bring their own water/beverage to consume during and after practice. No shared drinking fountains or coolers.

Players must bring their own snacks to consume during and after practice. No shared/communal snacks.

Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice

Team organized practices for other sports may remain suspended

BEGINNING JUNE 18

Baseball and softball games may begin unless circumstances dictate a change in date

Same guidelines apply as above for baseball and softball practices

Use of dugouts is permitted during games only.

Bleachers located between the dugout and home plate should also be used to spread out players.

Players should have designated spots to place their personal items.

Coaches must designate an adult who is responsible for ensuring players are seated on the benches unless they are actively participating in the game.

Players should use their own gloves, helmets, and bats as much as possible.

Fan attendance is limited to household members of the players on the team.

No use of bleachers for fans.

Fans must bring their own chairs or stand.

Fans should keep six (6) feet of social distancing between different household units.

No fan seating or standing is allowed in the area from behind home plate to six (6) feet past the far end of each dugout.

Teams to play next must be provided designated areas for player warm-ups that provide for necessary social distancing.

Post game handshakes or interaction between teams are prohibited.

When games end, the leaving team must sanitize the dugout area. No post-game talks at the field are permitted. Fans and players must leave the playing area and return to their cars immediately after the game.

The team to play next must remain in their designated warm up area until the prior team has finished sanitizing and is completely out of the dugout.

Fans for upcoming games must remain in their cars during player warm ups. They will be permitted to come to the field once the team they are there to watch enters the dugout area.

Restrooms must be cleaned and sanitized regularly while players and fans are present. Markings should be placed on the ground to ensure individuals waiting to use the restroom are spaced six (6) feet apart.

Players must bring their own water/beverage to consume during and after practices and games. No shared drinking fountains or coolers.

Players must bring their own snacks to consume during and after practice/games. No shared/communal snacks.

Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice and game.

Concessions stands are not allowed to be open.

Team organized practices and games for other sports may remain suspended

