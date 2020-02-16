Suit: Drake, fraternity negligent in dangerous hazing event

A student is suing Drake University in Des Moines, along with a fraternity at the school and several fellow students for an unspecified amount after he said he nearly died from a hazing incident.

Court documents filed Feb. 7 show Marcus Shields is suing the school, Theta Chi fraternity, its Drake chapter, and others.

The lawsuit says Shields was a 19-year-old freshman last year and a Theta Chi pledge when the fraternity engaged in hazing, included coercing and forcing him to drink excessive amounts of alcohol.

Shields says he pleaded with his fraternity brothers that “he didn't want to die,” and had to be taken by ambulance to a hospital for acute alcohol poisoning.