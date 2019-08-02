Suicide hotline number displayed in Wisconsin corn maze

This year, the man behind Govin’s Farm in Menomonie is using an annual maze to help those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts.

John Govin carved the suicide hotline number into his corn maze in hopes that it will save lives. (Source: WEAU)

Thousands visit Govin's Farm to experience Wisconsin agriculture each year.

One of the farm's many attractions is the corn maze. This is the 11th year Govin is bringing the 10-acre maze to the community. Govin says it takes about an hour to get through.

The maze is known for having a different theme each year.

In the past there has been a Packers theme, Vikings theme and even a Garth Brooks theme.

Govin and his wife try to pick a theme that's fun for families every year, but this year, the design holds a powerful meaning: Suicide prevention.

"Your life matters:" Govin hopes those three simple words, along with the phone number for the suicide hotline, deliver a heartfelt message.

The idea is personal for Govin.

"We had a family member that chose to end his life and on the way to the funeral this winter, we just decided that we could have a corn maze," he said.

Govin doesn't want another family to experience the pain of losing a loved one to suicide.

"We're always gonna wonder what we could have done, what we should have done," he said. "I guess we're doing this maze to make sure that maybe somebody out there is gonna realize they matter."

Although this hits Govin on a personal level, he says it also impacts plenty of other groups, including a group he knows very well: Farmers.

"There's an above average percentage of farmers that commit suicide," he said. "It's real stressful, the economy is real down and it’s very hard for some farmers to continue, and sometimes they think, 'Maybe I end it and I collect the life insurance. The farm will be better off without me.' I can assure you that your loved ones would want you back. No matter what the case is, somebody loves you and they want you back."

The phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2019 WEAU via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.