6 News helps fight hunger with Stuff The Bus Food Drive

6 News was On Your Side Thursday working with St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry to Stuff The Bus.

It's an opportunity to help stock the food pantry for families struggling to find meals every day.

Plenty of people came out to donate.

Jerry Brocky, St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, said "stocking our pantry hopefully for the rest of the year."

Organizers said 16,000 pounds of food and necessities were collected.

"I'm very impressed that a lot of people in Omaha would take time to drive all the way here, even during work hours and donate food or hygiene items," said Brocky.

6 News anchors, reporters and staff hauled an entire days worth of donations at two locations, The Methodist Women's Hospital and a second location at 87th and West Dodge Road.

The Stuff The Bus Food Drive, the pantry's largest event of the year, helps feed hundreds of people a day and thousands per month.

"Very important that people here in Omaha and the surrounding community know about this important need for those that are less fortunate," said Brocky.

With the heartland flooding and a partial government shutdown, the food pantry manager told 6 News this year's even really made a difference.

"A lot of them do have one, even two, three jobs but just to make ends meet they need that little extra source," Brocky said.