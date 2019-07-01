Study raises safety questions about electric scooters

The City of Omaha first allowed electric scooters back in May but more and more cities are now starting to ban whimsical two-wheelers.

A Consumer Reports investigation found that serious e-scooter injuries are happening all too frequently. (Consumer Reports)

There have been at least 1,500 scooter-related injuries since they rolled out in 2017. That’s according to a Consumer Reports survey in 47 cities.

Officials say you should always wear a helmet while riding those scooters and only ride e-scooters in bike lanes, or on sidewalks where they're permitted.

Bird and Lime told Consumer Reports that safety is paramount and they’re willing to work with cities on safety issues.