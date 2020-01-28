Study: Trees in Kansas increasingly pose a wildfire hazard

A new study suggests trees in Kansas pose a mounting wildfire risk as they continue to take over grassland around the state.

KCUR-FM reports initial research from the University of Nebraska also indicates a link between the spreading of trees in the Great Plains and an increase in the size and frequency of wildfires.

Kansas experienced its largest wildfire ever in 2017, and the six largest fires ever have all been recorded in the past 25 years.

Gov. Laura Kelly signed a proclamation declaring the week of Feb. 3 as Wildfire Awareness Week.