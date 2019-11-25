Study: Painting cows like zebras reduce fly bites

It’s not a practical solution, in fact it would be tedious, but painting cows to look like zebras would protect them from a lot of fly bites.

That is all according to a Japanese study that took six cows with black coats and gave them each black-and-white stripes to look like zebras.

With each paint job (or lack of one), they counted the number of times the cows reacted to fly bites during a 30-minute period.

When painted black and white, the cows suffered nearly 50% fewer bites, researchers found.

Max Grady has 1,700 cows in Dunlap, Iowa. This is new to him.

"It's crazy, I've never heard such a thing," said Grady.

He currently uses insecticide, it's a much cheaper option. One bottle, which will treat 400 cows, cost about a buck.

"The timing involved. Can you imaging painting these guys? Getting them to stand still and painting them zebra stripes on them?" said Grady.

The new study claims to be key to improving their health and benefiting the economy.

But is all that effort worth the savings?

"If you take care of your animals on a regular basis you're already a head of it," said Grady.

