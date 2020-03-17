Study: Jupiter’s Great Red Spot may be shrinking

(CNN) - It appears the diameter of Jupiter's Great Red Spot has dramatically shrunk over the past 40 years or so, but new study suggests the Great Red Spot's overall thickness has likely remained the same over that period.

The diameter, which is two-dimensional and horizontal, can be observed directly.

Since the thickness of the spot can't be measured directly, scientists created a vortex in a saltwater-filled Plexiglas tank to make their calculations.

Some scientists have suggested the giant storm is winding down and will eventually die out and disappear, but the new study suggests it's still going strong.

The study was published online this week in the journal Nature Physics.

