Study: Classroom gender stereotypes can affect student performance

Student stereotypes in the classroom can have lasting effects, according to a new study.

The journal Child Development found that if boys are led to believe they’re bad at reading, they’re less likely to succeed in that subject.

The researchers followed more than 1,500 students, more than half of them boys, from 60 classrooms in Germany from fifth grade to sixth grade.

At the beginning of the study, the students were asked about motivation and confidence in their own reading abilities.

Their level of reading skill was tested and they answered questions about stereotypes and gender when it comes to reading.

A year and a half later, reading skill and enjoyment levels were retested in the same students.

Boys who believed in the reading stereotype were found to be much less likely to feel good about their reading abilities and were much less motivated to read. It also impacted the boys' self-esteem.

Researchers say parents and teachers should attach great importance to socializing boys and girls without expecting stereotypical behaviors, instead of reinforcing them.

The study also found that girls benefited from their peers’ positive beliefs about their greater ability to read.

