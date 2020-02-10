Students take part in secret handshake competition

A unique competition was held at Carriage Hill Elementary School in Papillion Monday morning. Students were invited to create their own secret handshakes and the best one will become the school's community handshake.

Each team's secret handshake was recorded on an iPad. A group of judges, made up of the school's front office staff, will review the entries and choose a winner. Then the whole school will learn the handshake.

“The intent behind it is to help build positive school culture and to help our students connect to one another," said Assistant Principal Spencer Choquette. "When you see each other in the hallways, whether it’s a friend or someone you barely know, here’s something that you have in common. Everyone knows our handshake.”

The idea for the competition came from a 6th-grade student at the school, Faith Thompson, and her little brother.

The two have their own handshake which they showed off at school one day. The principal took note and decided to launch the competition.

Assistant Principal Choquette says the winning handshake will be fun, easy for everyone to learn, and captures the true essence of what it means to be a Carriage Hill Cougar.

The winning handshake will be announced this week.