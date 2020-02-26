Students put $72 million school bond to a vote as part of lesson

Voters in Bennington will decide if a 72-million dollar bond that will build new schools, add on to current schools, and increase school safety is necessary. The mail-in ballots are due on the 10th of March, but today it was the students who got the opportunity to go to the polls.

Teachers in Bennington are using the bond issue as a teaching moment.

Students at Anchor Pointe Elementary School in Bennington lined up to drop their votes in the ballot box. Students have been studying the issue in class and many are informed, voters.

“We’re voting about the bond and about building two new schools, the middle school, and the elementary school,” said 4th grader, Nora Waterman.

But this election is about much more than a bond issue, it's teaching these students how important it is to vote.

“If you do get to vote then your voice gets heard,” said 4th grader, Caden Haire. “It’s very important that you vote because if you don’t vote you say how come they didn’t get elected.”

This exercise is to teach the students what it is to be an informed voter. It’s something students talked about in class, they even watched videos about the issues

“We have a responsibility to educate these students and why it’s important to vote, why it’s important to be educated as a voter, we all can vote but being an educated voter is I think one of the most important lessons that we can teach our kids today,” said Chad Boyes, School Principal.

