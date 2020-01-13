Students make pouches to help Australians rescue burned animals

After hearing a presentation on the wildfires in Australia, Omaha elementary students got to work on items to help rescue burned animals half a world away.

On Monday, students at West Harrison Elementary learned how to make pouches out of old T-shirts. Once each student makes a no-sew pouch — each takes only a few minutes to make — the pouches will be sent to Australia, where they will be used to carry animals with tender burns.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.