Students honor beloved crossing guard in Council Bluffs

A memorial at the corner of North Broadway and Hunter Avenue in Council Bluffs grows as grieving students honor their 20-year Hoover Elementary crossing guard.

Junior Green passed away on Monday according to family members who turned in his stop-sign to the school, and his students are doing what they can to honor him for always keeping them safe.

“I put up flowers and my sister put up a balloon,” said 5th-grader Connor Knowlton.

Principal Brittany Hettrick is saddened by the loss saying that he told her last year that the kids did more for him then he would ever be able to do for them.

“His son and daughter-in-law came to school Tuesday carrying his stop sign to make sure we had heard the news and to make sure we had a stop sign. They didn’t want any students to cross unsafely because that was Junior’s number one priority,” said Hettrick.

Green, an Army veteran, decided to put on the yellow vest after retirement. Between the popsicles and jokes, he took his job seriously.

“Whenever he would see a car go past the red light, he would usually yell at them and everyone standing there would laugh,” said Knowlton.

The Student Council PTO is now brainstorming ways to honor his memory.

