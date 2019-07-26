Students highlight historical potential of Omaha neighborhoods

Middle school kids are spending their summer getting ready for high school by looking at the potential of some of Omaha’s abandoned spaces.

What started as a way to earn high school credit for middle schoolers like Kaitlin Kensey and Bailey Peters, has become a passion for Omaha’s rich history.

“[We] give attention to is so we could make it brand new and lively again,” said Kensey.

Students headed out to areas like 24th and Ames to brainstorm ideas to get the neighborhood energetic again. They learn the history of the area, speak with current residents, and pitch ideas that the area could benefit from.

“I think they could use more grocery stores and pharmacies, and more of the necessities that they need because there isn’t a lot of businesses there right now,” said Peters.

They’re taking space that is abandoned and showing the community how it can be restored to its original glory. Carly Stokes is hoping others will want to learn about Omaha’s history as well.

“I’m really hoping that more people put in the effort to research old Omaha and really understand what these places used to be, and understand that we don’t need to tear everything down to start new,” said Stokes. “We can always start new on something that’s already there.”

Each student receives high school credit for their work but for many of them, the experience goes beyond that.

“Those buildings have a deep value to them because they have memories there and if we keep those buildings than other people can make new memories there,” said Peters.

