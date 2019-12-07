Student injured in fall during acting competition in North Platte

A Lincoln East High School student was injured in a fall during an acting competition in North Platte on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at North Platte High School around 3:30 p.m.

According to North Platte High School Activities Director Jordan Cudney, a female student was carrying a male student during a scene when they both fell several feet off the stage.

Cudney said the stage was clearly marked with glow tape but a misstep caused them to fall.

The male student was taken to the hospital in North Platte and then transported to the hospital in Kearney.

Cudney said the student is alert, stable and is able to move. The female student was checked out at the scene and wasn't hurt.

The competition went on as scheduled.