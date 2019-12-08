Student continues recovery in ICU after fall from stage in acting competition

A Lincoln East student continues his recovery in ICU after falling from a stage during an acting competition in North Platte on Saturday.

The incident occurred at North Platte High School on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m.

According to North Platte High School Activities Director Jordan Cudney, a female student was carrying a male student during a scene when they both fell several feet off the stage.

17-year-old Aedan Strauss, the male student who fell off the stage, later said that the female student fell approximately 5 feet off the stage, while Strauss, being carried, fell around 9 feet.

Strauss was taken to the hospital in North Platte and then transported by helicopter to the hospital in Kearney.

Strauss is currently alert and stable in the ICU where they are monitoring him for bleeding on the brain. The female student was checked out at the scene.

Cudney said the stage was clearly marked with glow tape and a misstep caused the fall.

A Lincoln East student, who wished to remained anonymous, said that the school should have done more.

"We, Lincoln East, took every precaution we could to ensure the safety of performers that afternoon," said the Lincoln East student. "North Platte did indeed have markers on the edge of their extension, but they were small, old, and ineffective. They were completely invisible in darkness, and barely visible with lights on. Glow tape takes time and light to charge, and we sat over the tape we just applied with flashlights for almost all of our allotted 15 minute set up time."

The student also noted that a previous group had one of its actors fall off the North Platte stage during the competition.