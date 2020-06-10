Struggling business finds new income making masks for CHI Health

A new partnership is helping to revive a small business that was on the brink of closing because of COVID-19.

Yolanda Diaz and her employees are typically hard at work making clothes for children at Little Miss Fashion.

Once The COVID-19 Pandemic hit the metro, things quickly changed for Diaz and her employees.

"My business was just about to disappear because I wasn't selling. I used to sell dresses for little girls, for children and the orders stopped coming,” said Diaz.

Now, CHI Health has partnered with Little Miss Fashion. The employees here are sewing 10,000 masks a week. The masks will then be handed out to patients and staff at all CHI Health clinics.

These masks are made out of special material.

Greg Schardt with CHI Health said, "It's a medical-grade fabric that we tested on multiple washes on. A lot of other health systems have as well. So, we provide a little care instruction card with each mask as it goes to a patient that explains how to care for it."

Diaz says now that her business is making the masks for CHI, she is able to keep her employees working through the pandemic.

"When this project came in, so, oh my God, it was, for me, something I never expected. And, for the ladies it was the best way to keep working,” said Diaz.

As part of the new partnership, the employees at Little Miss Fashion have been asked to make roughly 200,000 masks.

Yolanda says that will be enough to keep her doors open for a few more months.

