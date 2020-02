The Nebraska men's basketball team lost their 12th straight game on Monday when they fell at Illinois by a final of 71 to 59.

Big Red was led by Haanif Cheatham who had 18 points.

Nebraska is now 7-20 overall and 2-14 in the Big Ten.

The Cornhuskers host Ohio State on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.