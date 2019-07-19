Strong quake hits near Athens, Greeks run into the streets

A strong earthquake has hit near the Greek capital of Athens, causing residents to run into the streets in fear.

The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 but the U.S. Geological Survey gave it a preliminary magnitude of 5.3. It struck at 2:38 p.m. local time (1113 GMT) about 22 kilometers (13.7 miles) north of Athens.

The shock was caught live in the studios of state broadcaster ERT.

Authorities say there was no immediate word on injuries or damages.

