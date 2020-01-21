Striped lane confusion but better traffic flow intended

A plan for smoother traffic is causing close calls for some drivers along a busy stretch of south 72nd street. But a six on your side investigation has the city promising to make things more clear.

Several times a day Ryan Brackett travels south 72nd where driver confusion can be seen and heard. Brackett said, ”You have people who are bullying their way into the middle lane because obviously they see this striped lane and they don’t know whether they should drive in it or not.”

Last fall the city striped a strip of the outside lane so drivers are supposed to stay off it and move left. Omaha traffic engineer Jeff Riesselman said, “Almost 50 percent of the traffic about 45 percent was using that outside curb lane. It was causing problems all the way north on 72nd street to west center and since we made this change we’ve gotten better lane utilization.” Which means better flow and less backup at Grover but more driver confusion down the road.

Brackett said, ”If we can’t drive on it then barricade that section off so people aren’t holding up traffic.”

Plastic delineators like those near Nebraska crossing outlet mall might be the city’s best answer to keep drivers off the outside lane on southbound 72nd near I-80.

Riesselman said, “it’s not ideal having people traveling through marked out traffic control devices so we’re going to look at ways we can add more to get better compliance.”

While Brackett has seen crashes near the new stripes the traffic engineer says accident reports don’t blame the markings. City studies indicate south bound traffic has evened out but for some drivers it isn’t always a smooth move.

Traffic counts show that 25,000 vehicles a day drive that stretch of 72nd street. Since marking off the outside lane in mid-September the traffic engineer says the other lanes are getting equal use and backups have been reduced.

