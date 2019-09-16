String of car break-ins inspires a neighborhood watch in Fremont

A string of vehicle break-ins in a Fremont neighborhood has residents coming together to form a neighborhood watch.

Photo Source: Pete / MGN

A recent increase of these break-ins near Ronin Park has inspired residents like Kathy and Mark Monaghan to take matters into their own hands.

”When I’m watching social media, a common theme is Ronin Park, Ronin Park area,” said Monaghan.

The Monaghan’s have lived in that area for 17 years without any issues, until last Sunday.

“Nothing except for a handful of papers moved, nothing was stolen,” said the Monaghan’s.

Their car was left unlocked in front of their house and wasn’t the only one to get rummaged through.

A total of nine vehicle break-ins have been reported in two weeks, and according to Fremont Police’s Lt. Ed Watts, four of them were within walking distance from the pool and park.

A team of residents has organized a neighborhood watch, and the team organizer, Tom Francisco Suarez met with Police Monday.

“It starts out small. It starts out with the car break-ins, the bike thefts, and eventually, homes start getting broken into. We don’t want it to get to that point. We need to intervene. We need to do something,” said Suarez.

Suarez is also hoping to utilize surveillance cameras to keep a watchful eye.

“If I can get people who are interested in this street, maybe I’ll take it upon myself. Here I’ll buy it for you, I’ll help you install it. We’ll get you all set up,” said Suarez.

Officer Watts says vehicle break-ins are crimes of opportunity so the most important thing you can do is take your valuables and lock your cars.

