Sarpy County and the City of Omaha will reopen Harrison Street between 147th and 150th streets on Friday, Nov. 15, at 9:30 a.m.

For approximately one week there will be some lane restrictions as crews finish up work, according to a release.

This marks the completion of the Harrison Street Project which began in 2017 and included three stages.

Sarpy County Public Works reminds the public to drive safely and use caution in the area as work is completed.