Street taco and tequila bar coming to the Haymarket

A new restaurant and bar will open in Lincoln's Haymarket this fall.

The General Manager and owners of McKinney's Irish Pub are opening up Tipsy Tina’s Taco Cantina at 800 Q Street, the location where Yowie's Lodge and Oklahoma Joe's used to be.

According to a Facebook post, the establishment will serve street tacos, 150 Tequilas, 32 tap beers, and tropical cocktails.

General Manager Nathan Stewart said they will only be occupying the "Yowie's side" of the space and construction is underway on a small kitchen.

Instead of the lodge-look that Yowie's had, expect to see metal, bright colors, Caribbean decor and a tropical vibe.

Stewart said making the space half the size plus 40 years of combined restaurant experience between him, Joel Schossow and Nick Opperman will be the key to success.

They expect to begin hiring a staff of 20-25 people in September with 10 of those positions being full time.

Stewart said they are partnering with Lazy Horse Brewing of Ohiowa, Neb. to create their signature Mexican lager.

They expect to be open till midnight Sunday-Wednesday at 2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.