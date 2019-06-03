Strangers save 3-year-old girl choking on sucker

John Dimitroff’s wife, Catherine Dimitroff, and their three children rode in the back seat, Dum Dum suckers in their mouths after a trip to the bank on Saturday.

Moments later, Catherine looked in her rearview mirror to see her youngest, Addy, struggling to breathe.

"The Dum Dum sucker actually falls off the stick and goes down the throat of Addy,” said Dimitroff. "It was lodged. There was no breath she said. She said there was nothing going in or out."

Catherine pulled over near Harvell Dr. and Fort Crook Rd. in Bellevue, NE desperate for anyone's help.

"A lady got out of her car screaming and I looked over and she was pulling her child out screaming...she couldn't breathe. She was choking," said Ronald Brady of Bellevue.

Brady sprinted over as Catherine pulled her three-year-old out of the car.

"She was purple in the face. Red."

That’s when Brady sprang into action.

"Put her in my arms and got up underneath the chest and pushed once and patted her on the back and it come right out...on one squeeze it come right out,” said Brady.

The hard candy hit the ground and Addy was able to gasp for air. Alive and breathing.

"I was just glad that their daughter was fine,” said Brady. “That's all I wanted."

That same day, John posted about the heroic moment on Facebook, calling out to his daughter's saviors.

The messaged reached Brady and the two met. He shook the hand of the man that saved Addy, forever grateful his heroism.

"You start thinking about life without her and...it ain't a good thing,” said Dimitroff. “I don't know how you could be more grateful for something like that to happen in that kind of case."

There was another man who helped Ronald Brady save Addy. John said he and his wife want to find and thank that man in person.

John tells 6 News none of his kids are allowed to have Dum Dum suckers again.