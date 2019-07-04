Stormy weather damages trees and knocks out power in the metro

Stormy weather slammed into the metro Wednesday night ripping limbs from trees and knocking out power to thousands.

When the worst of the storm blew through high winds brought down power lines across Omaha.

Pop-up storms around the area caused trees and branches to come down across the city and in one neighborhood police blocked the street when a large tree toppled, blocking the roadway.

One funnel was spotted spinning out of the clouds but it didn’t touch down.

There were no reports of injuries or significant property damage.