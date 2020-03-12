Storm Chasers, Werner Park suspends events due to coronavirus concerns

All Omaha Storm Chasers and public events at Werner Park - including Saturday's St. Paddy's at the Park - have been indefinitely suspended over coronavirus, the team announced in a press release Thursday.

The organization will monitor developments with COVID-19 alongside the Sarpy and Cass County Health Department and Minor League Baseball officials, the release stated.

The MLB announced they are delaying the start of the 2020 season.

Those with questions regarding private events at Werner Park should contact their event representative.