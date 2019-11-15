Store owner gets 30 years for videotaping girls in bathroom

An Iowa record store owner has been imprisoned for recording video of girls in the bathroom of his West Des Moines business.

The Polk County District Court clerk’s office says Robert Kuhn, 50, was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison.

Kuhn was found guilty last month of three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of invasion of privacy.

He was arrested in 2017 after a girl who had worked for him told police she found a video camera hidden on a shelf in the bathroom after Kuhn had asked her to try on dresses.

Federal prosecutors had also filed a child pornography charge. That charge was later dropped.