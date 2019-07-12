Stolen wheelchair replacement donation from stranger

A Six on Your Side report leads to a heartwarming story of a stranger helping a crime victim they’ve never met.

A few months ago a specially made wheelchair was stolen from a Sarpy county home. That story went viral and a retired doctor in Oklahoma sent money for a replacement.

The wheelchair stolen from Pat Le was like a Cadillac compared to the compact model she only has now.

The stroke victim needs a specially manufactured wheelchair. Busy helping Pat one day, her husband forgot to close the garage door and thieves took it.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Community Service officer Curtis Rainge received a $5,000 donation from Dr. Randall Stickney of Oklahoma and the sheriff’s office pitched in another $500, all sent to the manufacturer to start making pat’s special wheelchair.

Stroke victim Pat Le said, “It’s just overwhelming how people help other people even though they don’t know them and it outweighs the effect of people doing something mean like stealing a wheelchair.”

Nien Le her husband said, “It would be kind of hard for us to come up with that kind of money you know right away because the company will not make the chair until they see the cash.”

The donation also came at a good time for the sheriff’s community service officer Curtis Rainge. He retired today and a veteran deputy is taking over the position.

