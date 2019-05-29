Stolen wallet contained wedding ring to be resized

A wallet stolen from a woman’s purse has the victim more than angry. The theft left her heartbroken because of what is now missing.

In her kitchen, Jennifer Wilson showed how she placed her purse under a table at the former location of the Bellevue Panera’s. She and her daughters got up for cleanup but her father sat close by.

“My purse was never alone,” Wilson said.

But somehow, her wallet inside was stolen and a security camera shows two men leaving after 96 seconds in the restaurant.

The theft unnoticed by Wilson until credit card companies called.

“And they were checking my charges and they were big charges,” she said.

Two men used her credit cards to make $6,000 in purchases at four Papillion stores.

But it’s not the stolen credit cards and spending spree that has Jennifer Wilson so upset. Inside that wallet: her wedding ring she’s had for 32 years — and her anniversary was just Tuesday.

She said the ring started feeling tighter, and she took it off to be resized keeping it zipped in the wallet, which was stolen.

“It’s really heartbreaking," she said. "It’s super sad. And it’s just now that I can talk about it without crying.”

The stolen wedding ring (not pictured above) has a diamond solitaire and a custom-made gold band.

“I’d love to have it back," Wilson said. "They can contact me, and I would pay a reward to have it back. I want my ring back.”

Detectives have notified pawn shops to watch for the ring.

If you can identify the suspects seen using the victim’s credit cards contact Papillion Police, the lead agency in the investigation; or call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP and you may be eligible for a reward.