Stolen rent check leads to eviction notice for Bellevue family

A Bellevue family that’s always paid rent on time faced eviction just before the holidays. It’s because of one missing rent payment they can’t afford to pay again.

Christmas gifts haven’t been bought but there’s a delivery on Alaina Flores’s door. It has her worried about the New Year.

Flores says in Junes she dropped a MoneyGram for $728 into the rent dropbox by the apartment complex office. According to a police report, that rent check was stolen. The MoneyGram altered by erasing the Foutainbleu Apartments and writing in a forgery suspect name who hasn’t been arrested.

“I don’t think they should be coming back and trying to evict us for something that was clearly not our fault,” said Flores.

After a call from Six On Your Side Kristy Lamb, vice president of NP Dodge Management said, “We won’t evict the family before Christmas and no late fee will be accessed.”

Flores said, “We’re not going to be evicted which is the greatest relief I can think of because we wouldn’t have anywhere to go.”

Flores still needs proof from MoneyGram that it won’t refund the stolen $728 money order to cover June’s rent. Then the management company will be in a better position to waive the unpaid rent balance and defer eviction.

“I’m thankful for NP Dodge working with us, we’ve been working so hard calling multiple people, multiple agencies involved,” said Flores.

NP Dodge which took over managing the apartments after the rent check theft is making the dropbox more secure and offering safer ways to pay rent. Alaina Flores is thankful to remain a tenant.

Six on Your Side contacted MoneyGram, which stated no refunds have or will be issued for the stolen money order. We put the landlord in touch with MoneyGram so the rent issue can be resolved.

“We get to stay home for Christmas,” said Flores.

