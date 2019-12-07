Stolen property posted for sale leads to arrest of burglary suspect

Stolen property posted for sale on social media led authorities to Alex Goodoien, 30. He's been booked for felony theft.

The case originated with reports to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office about construction site burglaries on December 3rd and 4th. There was no sign of forced entry, possibly pointing to a thief with keys.

Two of the items stolen then turned up for sale in social media posts. Authorities say Alex Goodoien posted them and he is a former employee of one of the victims.

A warrant cleared the way to locating a stainless steel double oven worth $1,600 in Goodoien's garage. Investigators said a paint sprayer is believed to have been sold before deputies arrived.

In addition, authorities said they found keys to contractor doors for construction sites.

Goodoien was booked for one count of Theft by Receiving - over $1,500, a Class IV Felony.