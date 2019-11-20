Stolen materials to be returned to home builders after burglar arrest

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is making the construction equipment it had seized from an accused burglar available to those missing them.

The tools, equipment, and materials were recovered after more than two dozen thefts were reported by home builders and subs in Douglas and Sarpy County.

Investigators from two sheriff's departments worked together building a case before raiding the home of Brett Nelson.

Nelson has been booked into the Sarpy County jail on eight counts of burglary, all felonies. If convicted, each charge could get him no jail time up to 20-years.