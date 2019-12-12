Stolen Omaha Jeep crashes into Lincoln house after two pursuits

Lincoln Police say Alfred Witherspoon, 59, was arrested Thursday morning when he crashed a stolen Jeep into a house after a pair or pursuits.

Lincoln officers crossed paths with him around 2 a.m. at Highway 34 and W. Fletcher. They said the Jeep had no headlights on when he ran a red light. A traffic stop was initiated but called off when the Jeep began traveling northbound in southbound traffic lanes.

Police then learned that the Jeep had been involved in an earlier pursuit with Seward County deputies and approximately an hour after that officers got a report that a vehicle had crashed into a house in the 1100 block of Sumner.

The vehicle that had hit the house matched the description of the Jeep involved in the two pursuits. Witherspoon was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest.

Several hours after that, Omaha Police got a report about a stolen Jeep. It was the Jeep involved in the Lincoln incident.