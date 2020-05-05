Stephen Center volunteers put on parade for residents

The Stephen Center has had to greatly reduce volunteer hours amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Today, those volunteers made a quick stop by to see the residents after weeks of being separated. Volunteers at the Stephen Center lined up outside in their vehicles for a parade.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

The Stephen Center serves the homeless community working to overcome addiction and poverty.

These volunteers haven’t seen the residents since March.

Residents lined up outside with signs in hands as volunteers drove by in their decorated cars.

”We want to celebrate our volunteers, let them know how much we miss them, and how much our mission needs them to survive. They are a huge, huge part of what we do here at the Stephen Center,” said Beth Ellis, the Stephen Center Shelter Director.

Typically, volunteers rack up about 6,000 hours a month at the Stephen Center.

Since mid-march, they’ve only had a combined 900 hours of service time.

”That’s what I struggle with. You know, trying to be safe yet then help out. This last month has been hard for me,” said Matt Kolcin, a volunteer.

The drive-by parade was a way for both the residents and the volunteers to reunite, even for a few short minutes.

Finding a way to come together during a time of separation.

The Stephen Center says full-time staff has stepped up to fill the gaps since volunteer hours are being cut back during the pandemic.