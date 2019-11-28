Stephen Center honors longtime volunteer this Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving is different for those at the Stephen Center in Omaha. It's the first Thanksgiving without Fran Held who passed away in May but the holiday missions presses on.

The Stephen Center honors longtime volunteer Fran Held during this year's Thanksgiving meal prep.

Fran was known as the Stephen Center's first and most impactful volunteer. Now, volunteers and the crew at the Stephen Center are making sure they honor her during this Thanksgiving meal.

Chef Robert said, “It's our first Thanksgiving that we're having without her and we just want to make sure that we're doing it the way she would and we want to make her proud."

Chef Robert and his team have been preparing all week for this Thanksgiving meal. But this year is different.

"This is our first Thanksgiving shout-out to Fran. We miss her. We love her and I hope she's looking down on us. I know she is."

Chef Robert said Fran Held helped him when he was a client at the Stephen Center years ago. He spent time working in upscale dining but addiction and alcoholism changed his direction in life.

He said he met Fran when he was volunteering in the kitchen. Seven years later he's still running the kitchen, preparing a meal for 300 this Thanksgiving.

Looking back, Chef Robert said, "Right away she grabbed a piece of my heart and she was just the best, the biggest heart and person ever. She was a wonderful cook - amazing cook."

Now, a record-breaking number of volunteers are helping out, making sure her memory of serving those in need lives on.

On a day like this there's overflow at the shelter so they're expecting to feed even more people than usual.

Marketing Director Michael Murphy said, “It means the world to us to be able to have them here on Thanksgiving because we know that they might not have anywhere to be having this meal and as you saw earlier Chef Robert is cooking a quality meal so they will be fed and they will be fed well."

The folks at the Stephen Center are spreading Fran's message of volunteerism this Thanksgiving.

“We do this every day so once they get down here and get a taste of the Stephen Center and what it's like to give back to people hopefully they'll come back on other days as well 364 other days that we could use your help."

All of the food for this year’s Thanksgiving meal was donated by people and businesses in the Omaha community. The Stephen Center says every year the community steps up to make sure those in need get a good meal.