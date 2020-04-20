Step-grandfather suspect in Amber Alert, Grandmother also charged

A strange twist to the Amber Alert issued Monday morning in Tekamah, Nebraska,

Authorities say the step-father of the two boys took them from their home wit the help of the boys' grandmother.

Authorities tell Channel 6 News, it was an apparent attempt to teach the boys' mother a lesson, that she was a bad parent.

It resulted in a two state search for the boys..

Seven-year-old Marco De La Garza and four-year-old Isaac Garza were taken from their home by 39-year-old Tanner Leichleiter, the boys' step-grandfather..

But authorities say he had help.

Several family members were living at the Tekamah Motel on the edge of town.

Leichleiter and the boys' grandmother hatched a scheme. While the grandmother allegedly kept the boys' mother inside against her will, Leichleiter took the boys. The mother eventually escaped and contacted police.

"The mom contacted us saying her two boys were gone and she couldn't find their step grandfather.," Tekamah Police Chief Dan Jacobs said. "She became ill from the concern and worry so we were doing everything we could to make sure the kids got back safely."

police say a friend of Leichleiter's mentioned Wichita, Kansas to police. Authorities there found the white 2009 Expedition and after a short pursuit, took Leichleiter into custody without incident.

A gun was found inside the car. The two boys ere not harmed.

"A citizen had seen the vehicle...and actually spoke with the individual asking for directions for where we believe he was en route to," Sedgwick (Kansas) County Sheriffs Sgt. Justin Crafton said.. "The kids were taken they're in good shape, appear to be in good shape physically and mentally."

Back at the Tekamah Motel, the grandmother was taken into custody on charges of obstruction and aiding and abetting.

Leichleiter sits in a Kansas jail facing several state and federal charges

Authorities tell us Leichleiter will be extradited back to Nebraska to face charges.

