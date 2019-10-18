Stay the night in Barbie's Dreamhouse for $60

Have you ever wanted to be a real-life Malibu Barbie? Well, here's your chance.

In celebration of Barbie's 60th anniversary, Mattel created a real Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse, complete with a slide and infinity pool.

The life-size Dreamhouse is available to rent on Airbnb for only $60 per night.

One lucky fan and three friends will be able to book a two-night stay that they will need to book sometime between Oct. 27 to Oct. 29.

Bookings open on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. PDT, so set your alarm to snag an opening.

The house is, of course, pink and right on the beach.

The closets are even stocked with life-size Barbie dress-up outfits.

A lucky winner will also get to visit with inspirational women, including Ibtihaj Muhammad, a world-class fencing champion and Jill Meyers, an aerospace engineer.

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin will provide a hair makeover and Gina Clarke-Helm will give guests a cooking lesson.

To celebrate the partnership, Airbnb will make a donation to The Barbie Dream Gap Project GoFundMe initiative, which helps empower young girls.

Be sure and let Ken know you've got plans for this dreamy weekend.

