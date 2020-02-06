States use Catholic clergy abuse lists to screen applicants

State officials are grappling with whether and how to screen former Roman Catholic clergy members seeking licenses for jobs putting them in contact with children, in the wake of revelations that scores of priests credibly accused of child sexual abuse are living unsupervised across the country.

An Associated Press review found more than 20 states have started using church-released lists of priests who faced credible allegations to screen applicants for licenses or check for current state teaching, foster care and therapy licenses -- and, in some cases, have revoked their credentials.